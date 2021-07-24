Perry Michael Dozier, 60, of Heidelberg, and formerly of Laurel, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at William Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Paulding. A walk-through visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.