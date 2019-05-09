Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 65F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 65F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.