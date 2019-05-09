Princeton J. Moody, 7, of Laurel died Monday, May 6, 2019 in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Sweet Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
