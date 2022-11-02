Rahm Akeem Jamal Trotter, 21, of Collins passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. a funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.