Rebecca June Windham, 69, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at her residence.Visitation will be Tuesday, May 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 o.m. and burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Shawn Wiebers will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
