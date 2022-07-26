Regina H. Ward, 64, of Gulfport passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Soso. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.