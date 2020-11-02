Rev. Van C. Williams passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Memorial services will be graveside at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. At the request of the family, the memorial service will be restricted to immediate family and designated church members only. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View and online guest book at www.ChapelofAngelsFH.net.
