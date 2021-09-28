Ricardo Boyd, 53, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. A walk-through visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.