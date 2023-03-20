Robert Earl Parrott, 86, of Laurel passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his residence. A funeral services will be Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nora Davis Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
