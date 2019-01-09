Robert Jones, 71, of Paulding died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at SouthCentral Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The funeral service will beat 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Hill United Methodist Church in Pauldingfollowed by interment at Paulding Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7p.m. Friday at Gilmore’s Funeral Home in Heidelberg, which is incharge of the arrangements.
