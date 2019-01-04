Robin Marie Church, 55, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Feb. 7, 1963 in Jones County.Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 6 in the chapel. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.