Ronald Earl Fortenberry Sr., 67, of Laurel passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Oschner’s Medical Center in New Orleans. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Crosspointe Church in Laurel. The family will receive friends at 3:30 p.m. Colonial Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
