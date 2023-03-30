Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Ronald “Ronnie” Warren Chapman, 66, of Laurel, who passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the age of 66. Brother Jon Neal will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Olive. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, and again on Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home. 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 3302 Hwy 49, Collins. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.billymkingcolonialchapel.com.
