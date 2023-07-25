Rose Helen Horne, 73, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Nora Davis Cemetery. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook, visit chapelofangelsfh.net.
