Rose Livingston, 71, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at University Medical Center in Jackson. She was born Monday, April 28, 1947 in Tylertown.Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at the Jesus Name Home Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jesus Name Home Church and the burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jerry Rowley and Brother Ron Medlock will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
