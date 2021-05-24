Roy Irvin Hutchinson, 73, of Laurel passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery.
