Ms. Ruby May McInnis passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Specialty Hospital of Meridian. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Nora Davis Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will from 12:30-1:30p.m. Interment will follow. Leave condolences, messages of encouragement and well-wishes for the family on her Tribute Wall at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.