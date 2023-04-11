Russell Lewis Holifield, 86, of Sandersville passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence.Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel Cemetery. Burial will follow in Faith Chapel Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
