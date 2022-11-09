Sam Jackson, 60, of Laurel died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at his residence. A funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Keys Memorial Church of God in Laurel with burial in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. A viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel. Brown Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
