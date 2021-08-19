Sam Lynch Westmoreland, 80, of Ellisville passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at his residence in Ellisville. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Sunset Gardens. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
