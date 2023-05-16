Sammie D. Shelby, 89, of Laurel transitioned to his eternal home Friday, May 12, 2023. A funeral service will be Saturday, May 20, at noon at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Soso. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant and SDA Cemetery. Booth Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of services.
