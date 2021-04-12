Cpl. Samuel A. Thomas, 78, of Heidelberg died on April 10, 2021. Mr. Thomas served in the Marines and was a minister. The funeral will be Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Heidelberg. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
