Samuel Terrell “Terry” Rowell, 70, of Heidelberg passed away Oct. 12, 2019 in Banner Elk, N.C. A memorial service will be Nov, 30 at Heidelberg United Methodist Church. The family asks donations to me made in Terry’s memory to the A-Club Educational and Charitable Foundation, 1830 4th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.