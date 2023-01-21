Sarah Ann Hill passed away on Jan. 19, 2023 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville Mississippi. She was 91. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. David Wilson will officiate the service.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
