Mrs. Shannon Timea Claiborne Hargrove passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at Perry County General Hospital. A graveside service will be at Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m. Viewing will take place from 1:30-2 p.m. at the cemetery. Interment will be immediately following the service. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view and online guestbook, visit www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.