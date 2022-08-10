Shirley Ann Garrison, 63, passed away peacefully at home with love on Aug. 9, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 11th, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2 p.m.Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
