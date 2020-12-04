Sibyl I. Hill, 92, of Ellisville died Thursday Nov. 26, 2020 at Jones County Nursing Home in Ellisville. The funeral was Sunday at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial followed in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris officiated. An 0nline guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
