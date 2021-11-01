Simpson Andrew Estes, 59, of Laurel died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 12:30-1 p.m. at the Michael Bazor Cemetery in Laurel with the funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
