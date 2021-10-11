Tami Phillips, 59, of Laurel gained her heavenly wings, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at her residence in Myrick. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Bill Myers and Brother Kenny McMinn will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
