Terry Arrington, 64, of Heidelberg passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. A walk-through visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.