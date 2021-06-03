Tevin Malcolm Jamal Bonner, 28, of Laurel passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Sandersville. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Sandersville. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.