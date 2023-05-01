Thomas Rose, 84, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Jerry East and Brother Dwight Smith will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.