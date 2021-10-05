Tiffany LeAnn Spradley, 39, of Laurel passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Springhill Cemetery. Brother Kenny McMinn and Brother Brandon Adcock will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
