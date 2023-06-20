Tommie Jean (Irvin) Ross, 97, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.
