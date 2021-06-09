Travis LaDale House, 29, of Bay Springs died on June 5, 2021. Services will be Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at New Life Pentecostal in Taylorsville. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Young's Funeral Home in Taylorsville, which is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the family cemetery in Bay Springs.
