Uvatira Zenzelee Johnnisha Watson, 27, died on Monday, Aug. 30, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 2, from 4-6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Services in Hattiesburg, which is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service will be Saturday at Christ’s Church in Laurel, with viewing from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be inPleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville.
