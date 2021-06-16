Velma Cox of Detroit, formerly of Laurel, died in Detroit. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Sweethope M.B. Church with burial in Nora Davis Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
