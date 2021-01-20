Veon Antron Gilmore, 45, of Heidelberg died on County Road 52834 on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Beaver Meadow Cemetery in Heidelberg. Rev. Spencer Richardson will officiate. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. before the service at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.