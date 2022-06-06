Vermell Sims Tew of Ellisville/Laurel passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 7, 2-3:30 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Joshue Pierce, Brother Donald Moore and Brother Mike Dutton will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
