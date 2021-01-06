Virgie C. Evans Wallace, 93, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Care Center of Laurel. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Seventh Day Adventist Church Cemetery in Soso. A walk-through visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of the arrangements. View and online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
