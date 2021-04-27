William Stanley Cooley, 66, of Soso died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Justin Rhodes will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
