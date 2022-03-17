Willie Charles Jones, 78, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 pm Thursday, March 24, at Sunlight Baptist Church. Viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
