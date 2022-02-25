Willie James Woods Sr., 93, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 20, 2022 at Veterans Home in Collins. A graveside service will be Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at the V.A. Cemetery in Newton. Visitation will be Wednesday 1-4 p.m. at Young's Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial will follow. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
