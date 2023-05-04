Wilson House, 75, of Bay Springs passed away on May 1, 2023 at his home. A service will be Monday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Young's Funeral Home chapel in Taylorsville. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blue Mountain Cemetery in Bay Springs. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
