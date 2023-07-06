A service for Mrs. Debbie Brown, 55, of Moselle will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Shelton Baptist Church of Moselle. Mrs. Brown went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2023 at her residence. Brother Kevin Ivey, Brother Daniel Herring and Brother Paul Howayeck will officiate with burial following in the Fairfield Baptist Church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John E. Parker, Chris Parker, Steven Parker, Reed Parker, Will Parker, Jack Parker, John Thaxton Parker and Noah Parker.
Mrs. Brown was a registered nurse and loved her family, farm and patients. She was a lifelong resident of the Rainey Community. She loved missions and helping other people.
She was preceded in death by her father John E. Parker Sr.
She is survived by her husband Jim Brown of Moselle; daughter Lauren (Art) Medino of Ocean Springs; son Logan Christopher (Jenna) Brown of Moselle; grandchildren Ava Jean, Trey, Parker, Dakota, Alexus and Destiny Medino, and Layla Kate Brown on the way; mother Peggy G. Parker of Moselle; brothers John E. (Kathy) Parker of Lilburn, Ga., Christopher D. (Hollie) Parker of Moselle and Steven N. (Katye) Parker of Petal; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shelton Baptist Church Peru Mission Fund.
Visitation will be 2:30-5 p.m. today at Shelton Baptist Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.
