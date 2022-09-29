Deborah Janice Tucker, 69, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Specialty Select Hospital-Gulfport after a brief illness.
Janice was born on Sept. 29, 1952, in Laurel. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in teaching from USM. She taught for the Jones County School District until her retirement.
She married Preston Tucker on Nov. 17, 1972. Janice was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing as a hobby. Janice was an active member of Antioch Methodist Church.
Janice is survived by her husband of 49 years Preston; sons Jace, Tennon and Frantisek (Lisa); six grandchildren, Colt, Case, Clayton, Wyatt, Olivia and Tenlee; and brother Jackie (Sharon) Lewis.
She was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Lewis.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the chapel with burial to follow at Antioch Methodist Church cemetery. The service will be officiated by Larry Sappington and Glen Freeman.
Pallbearers will be Steve Lewis, Randy Lewis, David Lewis, Scott Lewis, Justin Tucker and William Walker. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Hughes.
Memory Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.