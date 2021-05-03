Deborah “Debbie” Jean Gaskin Gray, 73, of Brandon was born on Feb. 10, 1948 in Laurel. She gained her angel wings on April 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Delores and Dewey Gaskin; and her son Mark Anthony Gray.
She is survived by her sister Faye Thrasher and her brother Kenny (Kaye) Gaskin, all of Laurel. Debbie was an aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to so many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday at 2 p.m. with interment at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tommy McLaurin, Gabe Rigdon, Chris West, Colby West, DJ Jernigan and Evan Page.
