Deborah Joyce Logan, 71, died early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020. She was born in Laurel on Nov. 19, 1949.
She is survived by her daughter Nicole Campbell (Mohammad) Al Melhem of Kuwait; grandchildren Latifa, Mariam, Nasser and Aisha Al Ruwaiyeh, Jassim, Hamed, Nora, Laila, Donna, Jacob and Jenna Al Melhem, Joshua, Rickey, Ashley and Britney Campbell; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Gary Logan (Linda) of Seminary and Larry Logan (Cookie) of Washington, Pa.; sisters Patricia Lee of Boaz, Ala., Gloria Jean Carlos of Laurel and Vennie (Robert) Jones of Ellisville; and a host of nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her son Hal Campbell of Lebanon, Mo.; her parents Deloris and Alton Logan of Laurel; and sister Carolyn Nowlin of New Iberia, La.
Deborah was a retired personal care giver and she loved playing games with her children, grandchildren and siblings.
Graveside services will be at Florence Cemetery in Sandersville on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. The service will be officiated by pastors Randy Sanford and Timothy Hopkins.
