Deborah Kay Korzenko was born as Deborah Kay Smith in a Jones County hospital on April 4, 1957, to the late Lena Weaver Smith and William Smith. Debbie sadly passed away on the evening of Aug. 16, 2021 in Ellisville.
Debbie lived in the Clara Community outside Waynesboro in her younger years and eventually moved to Laurel and worked as a hairstylist. She eventually got married and moved to Quitman, where she worked as a manger for a local Subway.
Debbie was a very loving and adoring mother and grandmother who always doted on her grandchildren. She cherished all of them and her love for her family will never be forgotten by those who knew her. She will be sadly missed but forever remembered for her kindness, understanding and sympathy for others in need.
She was preceded in death by her son Todd Christopher Smith, who passed away tragically at the early age of 19; infant grandson Gunner Ainsworth; and her mother Lena Weaver Smith.
Debbie is survived by her two remaining children, Amanda Ainsworth and Jeffrey Smith of Ellisville; her husband John Korzenko of Quitman; five adoring grandchildren, Devin Ainsworth, Santana Ainsworth, Ashley Smith, Todd Smith and Allen Smith; sisters Lee Purdy of Canyon, Texas, Iola Vance of Phoenix and Bonnie Richards of Clara; brothers, Smitty Smith, Grady Smith and Harold Smith living in various
locations in the Southwest; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at White House Cemetery in Clara on Monday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at the graveside beginning at 9:30 a.m.
