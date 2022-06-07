Deborah Lucille Smith Hancock

Deborah Lucille “Lightening” Smith Hancock, 68, of Mize, graduated onto glory in the early morning hours of June 5, 2022 at her home. She closed her eyes to the world one final time and opened them for the first time to eternity with her Lord and Savior.
If you knew her, you knew how much her faith meant to her. Through her faith, her children and grandchildren knew the love of Jesus. She was more than just a mother and a grandmother, she was a friend in times of need, a shoulder to lean on when times were tough and a strong pillar of faith when all else failed. She rejoiced in the mountains and she rejoiced in the valleys because her eyes never left her maker.
Deborah was born on Jan. 31, 1954, to the late Andrew Jackson Smith and Alma Adams Smith of Jones County.
Deborah was a retired nurse at Covington County Hospital, where she worked diligently and faithfully. On her off days, she spent her time with her family. During the summer, she delighted herself in putting her grandchildren in Vacation Bible School. Her family meant the world to her, and she was proud of each member for every accomplishment, no matter how small. She lived the life of Proverbs 31, which she instilled in each of her daughters and granddaughters. Her unwavering faith has carried over into the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by parents Andrew and Alma Smith; sisters Billie Berry and Mildred Colley; and daughter Juanita Griffith.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Jerry Hancock of Mize; children Teresa Hancock of Mize (Buddy Robinson), Johnny Hancock (Tonya) of Mize, Elizabeth Grubbs (Gregg) of Magee, Andy Hancock (Kim) of Laurel and Jason Hancock (Rose) of Mize; siblings Nancy Smith, Janice Holifield of Myrick, Linda Sue Craft (Charles) of Mize, A.J. Smith (Nelda) of Laurel; son-in-law Jimmy Griffith of Jayess; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, June 8, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Mount Olive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Maranatha Cemetery with Brother Rudy Jackson and Brother Danny Adams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Andy Hancock, Jacob Hancock, Jason Hancock, Robbie Hasbargen, Hagen Hasbargen, Jasper Cannon, Charles Devrow and Christopher Hancock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Hancock, Johnny Hancock, Chris Craft, JR Hart, Buddy Robinson and Gregg Grubbs.
Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
