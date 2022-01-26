Memorial services for Deborah Lynn Tipton, 69, of Diboll, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the Gipson Funeral Home chapel.
Deborah was born Feb. 1, 1952, the daughter of late Ora C. Collins and Ruth (Surles) Collins. She lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at her residence.
Deborah had a passion for quilting and sewing, and she loved to save any animals that she found. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. She was a resident of Jones County until moving to Diboll in 1991.
Deborah is survived by her husband William Tipton of Diboll; daughters Jennifer Tipton of Denham Springs, La., and Jessica Tipton of Round Rock, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Heather Tipton of Round Rock; grandsons Ryan Tipton of Denham Springs and Cooper Tipton of Round Rock; granddaughter Cailynn Ruth Tipton of Round Rock, Texas; and numerous other friends and relatives.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents Ora and Ruth Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
